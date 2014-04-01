RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no change to text)
April 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hokkaido Electric Power Co is seeking a capital
infusion worth 50 billion yen ($485.5 million) from a
state-owned lender, a source with knowledge of the matter said
on Tuesday, making it the second nuclear operator to be bailed
out since the Fukushima crisis.
* The 3 million subscribers that Comcast Corp
plans to divest as part of a proposed takeover of Time Warner
Cable Inc might be worth roughly $18 billion, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
* Yahoo Inc is in preliminary talks to acquire
online video service News Distribution Network for $300 million,
according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
* Comcast Corp is planning to increase its share
buyback plan by more than 80 percent as its $45 billion takeover
of Time Warner Cable Inc undergoes regulatory review in
the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported.
* Women's apparel retailer Coldwater Creek Inc
could file for bankruptcy within a week as it struggles with
high debt and declining sales, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* Luxury sports car maker Aston Martin is in discussions
with Mercedes-Benz over building its first SUV and hopes to have
the SUV in showrooms within three to four year, the Financial
Times reported, citing sources.
* A large U.S.-based strategic acquirer is in fairly
advanced talks to buy majority shares in Educomp Solutions
, a diversified education services provider, as its
founder seeks to restructure the debt-laden company, the Times
of India reported, citing people directly familiar with the
matter. (r.reuters.com/rub28v)
* London-listed engineering company Weir Group is
said to be in talks to takeover its Finnish rival Metso Oyj
in a 8.5 billion pounds ($14.17 billion) deal to
expand its industrial pumps and valves market, the Times
reported early Tuesday.
* India's Religare Health Insurance Co Ltd has initiated
stake sale talks with domestic and global private equity firms
to raise capital, the Mint daily reported, citing three people,
including two directly involved with the transaction. (r.reuters.com/mac28v)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)