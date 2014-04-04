Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

April 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* TPG Capital Management-backed IMS Health Holdings Inc's
initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, a
market source said, valuing the healthcare information company
at about $6.64 billion.
* Boeing Inc is considering buying Mercury Systems
Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing
systems to the aerospace and defense industry, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
* Generic drug maker Mylan Inc is looking to buy
Swedish rival Meda AB in a deal that would create a
$23 billion pharmaceutical company, the Financial Times reported
on Thursday.
* A number of foreign funds are vying to take over Spain's
Deoleo, the world's top olive oil bottler with brands
like Carbonell, a source close to the deal said on Thursday, in
a deal that has become highly politicised.
* Latino-focused channel NuvoTV is nearing a deal to buy
Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV and may announce the
deal on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge
of the matter.
* Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries has emerged as the
leading candidate to buy IBM's semiconductor operations,
edging out Intel Corp, the Wall Street Journal cited
unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.
* Canadian asset management firm Brookefield Asset
Management is seeking to acquire 100 percent stake in Unitech
Corporate Parks , a London Stock
Exchange-listed India-focussed real estate investment firm, the
Economic Times reported, citing a person close to the
development. (r.reuters.com/jyb38v)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)