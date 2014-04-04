Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

April 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* TPG Capital Management-backed IMS Health Holdings Inc's initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, a market source said, valuing the healthcare information company at about $6.64 billion.

* Boeing Inc is considering buying Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Generic drug maker Mylan Inc is looking to buy Swedish rival Meda AB in a deal that would create a $23 billion pharmaceutical company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* A number of foreign funds are vying to take over Spain's Deoleo, the world's top olive oil bottler with brands like Carbonell, a source close to the deal said on Thursday, in a deal that has become highly politicised.

* Latino-focused channel NuvoTV is nearing a deal to buy Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV and may announce the deal on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries has emerged as the leading candidate to buy IBM's semiconductor operations, edging out Intel Corp, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.

* Canadian asset management firm Brookefield Asset Management is seeking to acquire 100 percent stake in Unitech Corporate Parks , a London Stock Exchange-listed India-focussed real estate investment firm, the Economic Times reported, citing a person close to the development. (r.reuters.com/jyb38v)

