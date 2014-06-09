版本:
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

June 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Tyson Foods Inc has prevailed over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Lloyds Banking Group will on Monday price the sale of a 25 percent stake in its TSB business at below its book value, according to industry sources.

* Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank is mulling taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

