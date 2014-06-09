UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Updates item on Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi)
June 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Singapore
real estate company Frasers Centrepoint Ltd could
raise as much as $358 million by listing a hospitality industry
trust business in Singapore, two people with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
* Tyson Foods Inc has prevailed over Pilgrim's Pride
Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker
Hillshire Brands Co, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
* Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank is
mulling taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund
, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)