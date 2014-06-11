RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
June 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Swedish private-equity firm EQT is planning to announce a
London listing of food outlet operator SSP next week, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the firm
seeks to take a bite out of the listings market before the
summer break.
* Buyout firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC is exploring a
sale of Ranpak Corp that could value the company, one of the
world's largest producers of protective paper packaging
materials, at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Turkey's Cukurova Holding is close to securing financing
from a local partner to recover a disputed stake in the
country's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell,
three sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter makers
and their Japanese partners about a deal worth around $2 billion
to build transport aircraft for its military that would also be
sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions
said.
* Patent risk management company RPX Corp is in
advanced talks to acquire litigation data provider
PatentFreedom, three sources familiar with the deal said, a move
that highlights the growing importance of services for companies
trying to fend off patent lawsuits.
* IBM Corp is nearing a deal to sell its chip-making
business to contract chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)