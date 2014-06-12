Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

June 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Imperial Tobacco Group Plc is evaluating a deal
for assets likely to be divested from Reynolds American Inc
and Lorillard Inc if the two U.S. tobacco
companies proceed with a proposed combination, according to
people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity-owned chemical distributor Univar Inc is
poised to select Deutsche Bank Group AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp to lead
an initial public offering, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* German conglomerate Siemens is in talks with
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on a possible joint
bid for the energy assets of France's Alstom, a source
close to Siemens told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)