UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Thai telecommunications firm Samart Corporation Pcl
has entered talks to buy a minority stake in its
Samart I Mobile Pcl business from Malaysia's Axiata
Group Bhd, a Samart Corp source told Reuters on
Friday.
* Private equity firm American Securities LLC is looking to
merge three of its auto parts manufacturing companies and take
the combined company public at a valuation of around $4 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
are trying to beat a bid by U.S. conglomerate General
Electric for Alstom with an offer that would
focus on alliances with the French engineering group, sources
said on Thursday.
* Canada's Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its
Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which
could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the
matter said.
* The initial public offering of Michaels Cos Inc, which has
been planned for the last two years, will finally take place
this summer, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Greece's fourth-biggest lender Alpha Bank is
close to clinching a deal to buy Citibank's retail
operations in Greece, two Greek banking sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the
Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating possible
insider trading involving billionaire investor Carl Icahn,
golfer Phil Mickelson and Las Vegas gambler William Walters, a
source familiar with the matter said.
* Indonesia's Pertamina aims to sell several cargoes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) in July, and is currently in
discussion over exact loading dates, a person familiar with the
matter said.
* The owner of Univision Communications Inc has
recently held preliminary talks about selling the
Spanish-language broadcaster with CBS Corp, Time Warner
Inc and other media companies, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in talks to buy Encana Corp's Bighorn Properties in
Alberta, Canada in a deal expected to be worth about $1.8
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* John Malone's Liberty Global Plc and Discovery
Communications Inc are in discussions with the owners
of Formula One to bridge a $1 billion gap in the valuation of
the motor-racing series as they seek to buy a 49 percent stake,
according to Bloomberg.
