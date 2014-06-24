RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* U.S. specialty media buyout firm Providence Equity Partners LLC is in discussions to buy struggling Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Portugal's second-largest listed bank, Millennium BCP , is preparing to raise 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion) of capital to help it repay state loans faster, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Italy's Banco Popolare is considering delaying a sale of bad debt until after the summer since the offers it has received are not satisfactory, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Loral Space & Communications Inc's efforts to sell itself and its main asset, Telesat Holdings Inc, broke down after the company failed to agree on a potential $7 billion deal with the buyer group, people familiar with the matter said.
* Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC is looking to sell Berlin Packaging LLC in a deal that could value the U.S. packaging distribution company at around $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* German roofing company Braas Monier (IPO-BMBG.F) will likely sell its shares at between 24 euros and 24.50 euros ($32.58-$33.26) apiece in a stock market listing later this week, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Monday.
* Amazon.com Inc has resumed preorders of movie discs from Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Studio as the companies are close to resolving a pricing dispute, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
* U.S. authorities have sought information from Dean Foods Co and Clorox Co in connection with an insider-trading investigation of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Goldman Sachs has been hired by Shire as the London-listed drug maker confronts a takeover offer, people briefed on the matter told the New York Times. (nyti.ms/1iAzfyy)
* Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company worth $64 billion, recently explored a takeover of $34 billion Swiss rival Syngenta AG in a transaction that would have allowed the U.S. firm to move its tax location to Switzerland, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/T3k44E)
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
