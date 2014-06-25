UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds item on Reliance Communications)

June 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Aetna Inc, the third largest U.S. health insurer, is exploring a sale of some of Coventry Health Care Inc's assets worth as much as $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, a year after it acquired its rival for $5.6 billion.

* One of Britain's largest hospital chains, Spire Healthcare, is about to list on the London Stock Exchange in a float estimated to be about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Belgian nappy maker Ontex has set the price for its Brussels listing at 18 euros a share, giving the firm an equity value of 1.23 billion euros ($1.7 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak Telekom unit are likely to be fined by EU antitrust regulators for squeezing out competitors by charging unfair wholesale prices in Slovakia, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* India's Reliance Communications Ltd on Wednesday raised $804 million by selling shares, people involved in the process said, in what is the single biggest equity issue since the pro-business Narendra Modi government took office.

* Electronics retailer Best Buy Co is looking at a sale of or partnership for its Chinese business to better focus on its U.S. business, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)