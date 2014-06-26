Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says Orix Corp to acquire 22% stake in Ormat for about $627 mln
* Orix to acquire 22 percent ownership stake in Ormat from FIMI and Bronicki Investments and simultaneously enter into strategic partnership with Ormat
June 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* At least two other companies are considering making a bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd after buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) launched a A$1.1 billion ($1.03 billion) indicative offer, a source working on the sale told Reuters.
* Vodafone is set to gain unconditional EU approval for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) bid for Spain's largest cable operator Ono as regulators do not have competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co has amassed a large stake in Allergan Inc of more than 6 million shares and supports a deal between the Botox maker and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* U.S. fast-food chain Del Taco, which specializes in Mexican cuisine as well as American favorites like burgers and fries, is in the early stages of exploring a sale that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Private equity investor Lone Star has asked banks to pitch for roles in a planned stock market listing of its German commercial real estate group TLG Immobilien, three people familiar with the situation said.
* BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws.
* The New York Attorney General is set to file a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for misrepresenting the safety of its U.S.-based alternative trading system, or "dark pool," to investors, according to a source.
* Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc, a pioneer of online gambling, is considering selling some or all of the company as part of a strategic review, two people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/TyOVa0)
* Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc is preparing to enter the low-cost carrier business in Japan as early as July with Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, Toyo Keizai reported in its online edition.
* International Business Machines Corp's proposed $2.3 billion sale of its low-end server business to China's Lenovo Group is in limbo as the U.S. government investigates national security issues, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is combining its consumer retail and health care investment banking groups, the New York Times reported, citing an internal memorandum sent on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1lf6h1V)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)
