RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* State-run Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, is considering selling a pool of distressed consumer loans to investors, the first step in a broader plan to get rid of bad loans and free up capital, a source said on Wednesday.

* Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to take Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) private as the first step in a major restructuring of the loss-making airline following the disappearance of its Flight MH370, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

* Paramount Group Inc has retained Bank of America Corp to explore strategic alternatives, including an initial public offering that could value the city office property owner at up to $15 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Indian infrastructure builder Jaiprakash Associates on Wednesday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to $250 million, two people directly involved in the process said.

* Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Turkey's Bank Asya have ended exclusive talks over QIB acquiring a stake in the Turkish lender, four sources close to the matter told Reuters, with valuation concerns said to be behind the decision.

* Volkswagen is preparing to launch a takeover bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year, Daimler DAIGn.DE Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard told analysts at Bernstein Research.

* Occidental Petroleum Corp has failed to sell a stake in its Middle East business and now plans to sell some assets piece by piece, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has attracted binding bids from Danish shipping company DFDS A/S DFDS.CO and an alliance of PE players Esas Holding AS and Actera Partners LP for its Turkish ferry unit, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

* Lululemon Athletica Inc founder Dennis Wilson's advisers have been talking to private equity firms including Leonard Green & Partners to find out if they are interested in buying the fashionable yoga gear maker, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

