RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is in talks to buy a stake in the Italian pay-TV business of Silvio Berlusconi's media group Mediaset, two people familiar with the situation said on Saturday.

* Private equity firm 3i Group Plc is considering a sale or initial public offering of its Finish telecommunication unit, Eltel Networks, in a deal that may value it about 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) including debt, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

* American Apparel Inc is in talks with Standard General, the New York-based hedge fund that controls 43 percent of the company's stock, to secure funding that would let the retailer pay off a $10 million loan and replace its board except for two co-chairmen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* German airline Lufthansa's new Chief Executive Carsten Spohr aims to sign a deal with Air China during Chancellor Angela Merkel's state visit to Beijing this weekend, a German newspaper reported.

