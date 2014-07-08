Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes
DUBAI, April 24 Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said it had appointed Robin Kamark as chief executive officer, Airline Equity Partners.
July 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* The Vatican bank will soon hive off its investment activities and transform itself into an institution dedicated mostly to payment services for the Roman Catholic Church, Vatican sources said on Monday.
* Siemens AG is exploring a sale of its healthcare IT unit to focus on its energy and industrial businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
* Box Inc IPO-BOX.N, the online storage startup that filed to go public months ago, has raised $150 million in funding from private-equity firm TPG and hedge fund Coatue Management, the Wall Street Journal on Monday cited two people familiar with the matter as saying.
April 24 Lodging real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust said on Monday it agreed to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the top lodging REITs an enterprise value of $7 billion.
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.