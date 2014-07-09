RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

July 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The Justice Department and Citigroup Inc are close to a deal for the bank to pay about $7 billion to settle allegations it sold shoddy mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1pYzNSm)

* Three main suitors are in the running to buy the Balkans network of nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria , a deal that could be signed before the end of July, several sources close to the sale told Reuters.

* Barclays Plc has hired an adviser to help the British bank offload its natural resource focused private-equity unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

