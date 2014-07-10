版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 12:03 BJT

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* German lender Commerzbank AG is expected to pay between $600 million and $800 million to resolve investigations into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.

