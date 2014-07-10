UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp Q1 EPS of $0.81
* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports preliminary first quarter earnings of $0.81 per diluted common share
July 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* German lender Commerzbank AG is expected to pay between $600 million and $800 million to resolve investigations into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.
* Indian online retailer Flipkart is in talks to raise at least $500 million, an investment round that will prepare the ground for a likely listing in the United States next year, the Economic Times reported, citing several people aware of the development. (bit.ly/U4WDZB)
* Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is seeking to acquire two lenders to create the country's biggest bank, a source familiar with the deal said, a move that is likely to push larger rival Maybank and others in the region to bulk up too.
MONTREAL, April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and the company expressed optimism that demand was improving.
* Google planning to introduce ad-blocking feature in mobile and desktop versions of its Chrome web browser - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oQRWDW Further company coverage: