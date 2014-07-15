Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Indonesia's Lion Air Group is in talks with Qantas Airways
Ltd about buying the Australian carrier's stake in the
Singapore-based affiliate of its budget airline Jetstar, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Privately held U.S. billboard company Van Wagner, which
owns billboards in New York's Times Square and on buses on the
Las Vegas strip, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than
$600 million, people familiar with the matter said.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)