UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

* Indonesia's Lion Air Group is in talks with Qantas Airways Ltd about buying the Australian carrier's stake in the Singapore-based affiliate of its budget airline Jetstar, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Privately held U.S. billboard company Van Wagner, which owns billboards in New York's Times Square and on buses on the Las Vegas strip, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $600 million, people familiar with the matter said.

* Malaysia's state Employees Provident Fund and RHB Capital have hired investment banks to advise on the country's biggest banking merger, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Furniture maker Leggett & Platt said it is looking to divest its underperforming store fixtures business and expects to take a $108 million goodwill impairment related to the business in the second quarter.

* Kindred Healthcare Inc raised its hostile bid for a stake in Gentiva Health Services Inc, stepping up its pursuit of the home healthcare services provided by Gentiva to an aging U.S. population.

* Swiss private aviation firm VistaJet is in talks with bankers over a potential sale of the business which could fetch up to $900 million, two financial sources closely monitoring the deal said on Monday.

* On the eve of the signing of a deal to launch a joint development bank, the BRICS nations have still not agreed on where the lender will be headquartered, a senior official involved in the talks told Reuters late on Monday.

* India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC), a state-run power sector lender, raised 15.15 billion rupees ($252.25 million) via 7-year bonds at 9.40 percent, three sources familiar with the deal said on Monday.

