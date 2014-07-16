Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Crescent Point Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
July 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp applied for an initial public offering that is likely to value the company at over 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion), around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* U.S. buyout giant KKR & Co LP is expected to join Australia's Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to lodge a $1 billion bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
April 27 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported a much bigger quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded charges of $824 million.
* Akari therapeutics plc says edison investment research ltd has withdrawn the report titled "akari's coversin matches soliris in phase ii" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: