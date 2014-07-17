UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds items on Orix and Petrobras)

July 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* General Electric Co is in talks to sell its century-old household appliances business for as much as $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Blackstone has won an auction for a portfolio of home loans belonging to Spain's bailed-out Catalunya Banc, which is being prepared for a sale, three people familiar with the process said on Wednesday.

* BlackRock Inc is winding down one of the biggest wagers made on bonds backed by souring U.S. mortgages during the financial crisis, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the transaction. (bloom.bg/UaXWpN)

* Morgan Stanley's infrastructure unit is considering selling Spanish gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas Finance BV, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1kxin7r)

* Machine Zone Inc, the developer of popular mobile game "Game of War: Fire Age", is in talks with JPMorgan Chase & Co to raise funding that could value the company at more than $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

* Finance firm Pepper Australia has roped in Bank of East Asia Ltd to help run a Hong Kong consumer finance business that it is seeking to acquire from Standard Chartered Plc, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* UniCredit has received at least three binding offers for debt collection unit UCCMB, which Italy's biggest bank by assets has put up for sale as it tackles its large stock of soured loans, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* Japanese financial firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy a controlling stake in a logistics unit of South Korean conglomerate Hyundai Group in a deal worth about 600 billion won ($581.5 million), two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

* Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is in talks to sell the 40 percent stake it owns of a Brazilian natural gas distributor to electricity holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shashank K S in Bangalore)