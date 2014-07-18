Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
July 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
* Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP are in talks to settle a U.S. lawsuit accusing them of conspiring not to outbid each other and other buyout firms on takeovers of companies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015