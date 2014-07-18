Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

* Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP are in talks to settle a U.S. lawsuit accusing them of conspiring not to outbid each other and other buyout firms on takeovers of companies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar)