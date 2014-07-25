UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds China Huadian Corp)
* U.S. cable group Liberty Global has offered to
sell its pay TV channel Film1 in an attempt to win EU antitrust
approval for its proposed acquisition of Dutch rival Ziggo
, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* The board of Italy's flagship airline Alitalia will
propose to shareholders a capital increase of as much as 250
million euros ($336.68 million), a source with knowledge of a
document said on Thursday after a meeting of the airline's
board.
* The long-awaited fine on Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
in relation to the benchmark interest rate (LIBOR)
fixing allegations will be announced next week, two sources
familiar with the inquiry told Reuters.
* U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc is in
advanced talks to buy smaller rival Trulia Inc,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Advent International and a
Bulgarian-Russian consortium led by businessman Denis Barekov
are favourites to buy Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan bank network, two
sources familiar with the process said.
* Banca Carige has entered exclusive talks with
U.S. investment fund Apollo Management Holdings LP for the sale
of its two insurance units, the Italian mid-sized lender said in
a statement on Thursday.
* Israel-based SodaStream International, which
makes home soda machines, is in talks to be taken private in a
deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* State-owned China Huadian Corp, one of China's five major
power utilities, has drawn up a restructuring blueprint as part
of efforts to move all its qualifying assets into its listed
units, the state-owned China Securities Journal reported on
Friday.
