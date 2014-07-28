Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italy's UniCredit is close to selling a new portion of its private equity holdings after a similar deal in 2013, a source close to the matter said on Sunday, as European banks shed non-core assets to strengthen their capital base.

* A deal to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims against Goldman Sachs Group Inc over mortgage-backed securities sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac leading up to the financial crisis could cost the bank between $800 million and $1.25 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* The new management of Italy's Eni plans to press on with the sale of a controlling stake in oil services subsidiary Saipem so it can focus on the more lucrative business of finding oil and gas, sources said.

* Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a multibillion-dollar plan to expand its Beaumont, Texas, refinery into the country's largest, the first major refining investment of the U.S. shale oil boom, people with knowledge of the deliberations said.

* Sweden's Nordic Capital is considering listing Thule, a maker of car roof storage boxes, on the Stockholm stock market this year and has picked Goldman Sachs and Nordea to lead the offering, three people familiar with the matter said.

* Philips has taken a first step towards selling a stake in a lighting components business it is currently carving out by appointing Morgan Stanley to handle the sale process, three people familiar with the matter said.

