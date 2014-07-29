Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

July 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Panasonic Corp plans to initially invest about 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in Tesla Motors Inc's planned lithium-ion battery plant in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Greece wants the European Central Bank's health checks on its four biggest banks later this year to take account of their new restructuring plans rather than being based on last year's balance sheet data alone, a Greek finance ministry official said on Monday.

* Carlyle Group LP is in advanced talks to acquire Acosta Sales and Marketing, in a deal that could value the consumer goods marketing agency at close to $5 billion including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is seeking to buy the rest of Britain's Bristol Airport in a deal worth up to 250 million pounds ($424.6 million), a source closely monitoring the situation said on Monday.

* Online flash sale site Rue La La, which was formerly partly owned by eBay, is exploring a sale that could value the company at around $400 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* European planemaker Airbus is set to lose its only Japanese customer for the A380 superjumbo as Skymark Airlines prepares to cancel an order for six jets worth more than $2 billion, industry sources said on Monday.

* FleetCor Technologies Inc and buyout firms including Carlyle Group LP and Silver Lake Partners LP are vying to acquire payments processing company Comdata Inc for more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has emerged as the front runner to acquire Epicor Software Corp in a deal that could value the business software company at more than $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

