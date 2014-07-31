UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Rosneft, NH Hoteles and Snapchat)
* AMC Networks Inc, a U.S. media company that owns
cable channels, is in talks to buy a stake in BBC America, BBC
Worldwide's U.S. channel, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* European private equity firm Charterhouse is
readying the sale of UK skincare company Deb Group this year in
a deal worth about 500 million pounds ($845 million) including
debt, four sources with knowledge of the talks said on
Wednesday.
* Troubled life insurer and annuity provider The Phoenix
Companies Inc has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Sandler O'Neill and Partners to explore a
sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in advanced talks to
acquire U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for
nearly $12 billion, in a deal that would create an automotive
supply powerhouse, people familiar with the matter said.
* Italy's UniCredit SpA will receive three binding
offers on Wednesday to buy up to 50 percent of its asset
management unit Pioneer, two sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
* Russia has not ditched plans to sell off its stakes in top
oil producer Rosneft and banking group VTB,
even if they are subject to sanctions by the United States, news
agency Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the
privatisation watchdog.
* Spain's NH Hoteles said in a statement on
Wednesday that it is in exclusive talks over the sale of its
luxury Sotogrande development in southern Spain, sending shares
2 percent higher.
* Snapchat, an app that lets users send messages that
disappear after a few seconds, is in talks with investors,
including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, for financing
that could value the company at $10 billion, Bloomberg reported.
