版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 12:37 BJT

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Aug 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French telecommunications company Iliad SA has recently made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc, rivalling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Holders of dollar-denominated bonds at Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) are gearing up for legal action against the government if the bond defaults and the bank is tipped into insolvency, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* India's state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd have submitted a joint bid worth about $1.5 billion to buy a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's Malaysian oil and gas assets, sources directly involved in the process said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐