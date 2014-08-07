RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
Aug 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Baring Asia and Singapore's GIC are in separate talks to invest about $175 million to buy the 49 percent stake in India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd currently held by investment firm New Silk Route, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
* TricorBraun Inc is planning a sale process that could value the provider of jars and bottles to the cosmetics, healthcare and food and drink industries at more than $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Bank of America Corp is close to a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to pay more than $16.5 billion to end investigations into mortgage securities that the bank and companies it bought sold in the run-up to the financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Business software maker Tibco Software Inc has been approaching potential suitors, including private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Kellogg Co has hired an adviser to evaluate a bid for cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), a source familiar with the matter said.
* Deutsche Bank AG joined JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, and HSBC Holdings Plc in talks with Argentina's holdout creditors to seek an agreement that would allow the country to resume paying its bonds, Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the meetings. (bloom.bg/X2PzPk)
* Buyout funds including Bain Capital LLC and Apax Partners Inc are preparing to make last-round bids for Toms Shoes Inc. The two private equity groups are expected to make final offers for Toms during the next few weeks, valuing the Los Angeles-based company between $600 million and $700 million, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1sdKTmq)
