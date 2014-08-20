Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Aug 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Snapchat Inc, developer of a mobile app that lets users
send messages that disappear within seconds, might expand its
service to videos, news articles and advertisements, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
* Penske Media Corp, the owner of Hollywood trade
publications Variety and Deadline, will acquire Women's Wear
Daily and other fashion-industry publications from Condé Nast,
the Wall Street Journal reported. The sale price is close to
$100 million, said a person with knowledge of the deal. (on.wsj.com/1sTkkDE)
* Balfour Beatty Plc is poised to reject a third
merger offer from Carillion Plc as hopes for the
creation of a 3 billion pound construction "powerhouse" fade,
the Times reported. (thetim.es/1rlfOho)
* Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd is hoping
to sell its APL Logistics division for more than $750 million,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Citigroup Inc is considering the sale of its
Japanese retail unit and has approached about 10 banks, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the
U.S. banking company struggles to turn around its Japanese
operations.
* Bumble Bee Foods has received takeover overtures from
canned tuna giant Thai Union Frozen Products PCL and
U.S. packaged foods company Post Holdings Inc in recent
months, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Botox maker Allergan Inc has approached Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd and at least one other company
about a potential takeover in a bid to avert the $53 billion
hostile takeover from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, the Wall Street Journal said.
* U.S. private equity firm KKR has appointed
Rothschild to sell the public sector division of its software
firm Northgate Information Solutions, two sources familiar with
the situation said.
* Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale
of U.S. healthcare information technology company TriZetto Corp,
hoping to fetch as much as $3 billion including debt, according
to people familiar with the matter.
* Telecom Italia will hold a board meeting next
week to discuss an offer to acquire Vivendi SA's
Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, a source close to the matter
said on Tuesday.
* German industrial company Bosch is in talks to buy Red
Bend Software, an Israeli maker of mobile phone management
software, for $200-$250 million, Israeli media reported on
Tuesday.
* Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical
power systems, is nearing a deal to buy Eagle Ottawa LLC, a
supplier of premium automotive leather, for more than $800
million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
* Israel Chemicals (ICL) has filed a confidential
prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) ahead of a planned share offering next month, financial
newspaper TheMarker said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)