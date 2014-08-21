UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds items on U.S. regulators and Taiwan government)

* A handful of private equity firms are vying to buy American Tire Distributors Holdings Inc in an auction that could fetch more than $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1p01CCA)

* Pfizer Inc isn't giving up on striking an overseas takeover to cut its tax rate and gain a new pipeline of drugs, even as the potential cost of acquiring AstraZeneca Plc rises, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1of2JOO)

* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in TOMS Shoes Inc in a deal that values the company, which makes casual footwear known as alpargatas, at about $625 million including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp are planning to hike salaries of junior employees by at least 20 percent, people familiar with the proceedings said.

* Exxon Mobil Corp plans to overhaul the two gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking units at its 502,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2015 and 2016, said sources familiar with operations on Wednesday.

* Canadian medical marijuana producer Bedrocan Cannabis Corp is set to go public on Monday, offering investors an alternative to Tweed Marijuana Inc in the nascent market, according to two sources familiar with the company's plans.

* U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp has snapped up the second condensate export cargo from the United States, which is due to load at the end of August to go to Rotterdam, shipping and trading sources said.

* Silver Lake Partners LP and Bain Capital LLC are among the buyout firms vying to acquire Shutterfly Inc, an online photo-sharing services provider with a market value of $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Tuapse oil refinery, owned by Russia's top crude producer Rosneft, is set to boost its output next month thanks to clearance for a new pipeline, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Luxottica, maker of Ray-Ban and Persol sunglasses, could part ways with Chief Executive Andrea Guerra due to disagreements over strategy with founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, according to sources close to the matter.

* Bank of America Corp is expected to pay more than $16.5 billion to end investigations into mortgage securities that the bank and its units sold in the run-up to the financial crisis, in a deal that could be announced as early as Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Britain has selected Bechtel and CH2M Hill, two U.S.-based companies, as preferred bidders to run parts of its military equipment buying programme, an industry source said.

* U.S. generic drugs company Mylan Inc, private equity groups TPG Capital LLP, Advent International, KKR & Co LP , and Warburg Pincus LLC, and some Indian drug makers have made it through to the second round of bidding for a portfolio of mature drugs being sold by GlaxoSmithKline Plc , the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1rmp9p7)

* Ford Motor Co plans to introduce a new hybrid gasoline-electric car in late 2018 to compete against the best-selling Toyota Prius, two sources with knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

* U.S. regulators are sending some of the biggest global banks verbal warnings as they crack down on the firms' poor grasp of their own weaknesses, and push for rapid improvements in risk assessment, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Taiwan's government plans to sell 177 million shares of TSMC next year to raise T$21.3 billion ($710 million), part of a broader move to help repay its debt, two sources with close knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

