Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Aug 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* A planned $2 billion deal between Rosneft,
Russia's largest oil producer, and oil trader Vitol has been
shelved, in the latest sign that tougher western sanctions are
hampering the Russian state oil group's ambitions, the Financial
Times reported. (on.ft.com/1msdfT5)
* Chrysler Group is planning an extensive facelift of its
full-size Ram 1500 pickup in spring 2017, but has no firm plans
to follow rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
in replacing steel body panels with aluminium until a
complete redesign after 2020, industry sources told Reuters.
* U.S video game service Ouya has partnered with Xiaomi Inc
to take its games to Chinese living rooms via the smartphone
maker's new streaming boxes and "smart" TVs, an Ouya executive
and a source at Xiaomi close to the deal told Reuters.
* EBay Inc is considering a spinoff of PayPal, its
fast-growing payments unit, as soon as next year, tech news
website The Information reported, citing sources.
* Russia's largest oil producer, state-controlled Rosneft
, will restart its Siberian Achinsk refinery on Aug.
25, two months after halting operations following a fire in
June, trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.
* Shake Shack, the fast-food restaurant chain that has
developed a cult following for its 'Shackburgers', 'flat-top'
hot dogs and eponymous shakes, has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Morgan Stanley to lead a proposed initial
public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
* The international banking industry has asked regulators
for more time to implement derivatives rules that could add $800
billion to the global financial industry's cost of doing
business, people familiar with the matter said.
* United Company Rusal Plc, the world's biggest
aluminium producer, has kicked off talks with Japanese buyers at
a record high premium of $460 per tonne for October-December
shipments of the metal, according to three sources.
* U.S. federal prosecutors have learned that lawyers for
General Motors Co were present at key meetings during
which information about problems with some of its vehicles were
discussed, a source close to the investigation said.
* Deutsche Bank has sold its North American
natural gas trading book to Morgan Stanley, a source
familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
* Germany is providing multi-billion-euro financial
guarantees to help its biggest utility E.ON strike
long-term gas import deals, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence
on Russian supply.
* Allergan Inc isn't currently in active talks to
acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd,though the drugmakers
have discussed a deal, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/YCd95Z)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)