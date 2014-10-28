Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private equity investor in real estate, is preparing to seek around $13 billion for its next flagship global real estate fund, in line with its predecessor fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Venezuela's surprise move to scrap the sale of its U.S. refining unit Citgo was prompted when bids came in well below its $10 billion asking price, and sovereign and corporate bondholders criticized selling a reliable source of cash during a liquidity crunch, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

* German property lender Aareal Bank will repay a final tranche of state aid this week now that it has passed the ECB stress test by a wide margin, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* State oil giant Saudi Aramco is expected to partially start up its new Wasit gas plant in the first quarter of 2015 despite some difficulties linked to construction, three industry sources said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)