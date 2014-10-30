Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* British gas giant BG Group Plc expects to finalise
a roughly $4 billion sale of gas pipelines in Australia's
Queensland state by Christmas, a source close to the deal said.
* France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM will file for court
protection next week, a source close to the company told Reuters
on Wednesday, which will clear the way for its shareholder
Veolia to restructure its transport division.
* Private equity firm Advent International has agreed terms
in principle with Austria to buy nationalised lender Hypo Alpe
Adria Bank International's Balkans network, two sources close to
the sale process said on Wednesday.
* The first shipment of British feed wheat to the United
States in 2-1/2 years was purchased by hog producer Murphy
Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods, possibly as part of an
effort to produce a specific grade of meat, an official at
Prestage Farms Inc, a partner of Murphy Brown, said.
