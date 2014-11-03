Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* CBS Corp and Dish Network Corp are far
apart on talks for a new distribution deal, according to a
person with knowledge of the negotiations, setting up the
possibility that the satellite provider's subscribers could lose
access to the most-watched U.S. TV network next month.
* Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
working on a rights issue to fill at least half of a 2.1 billion
euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered in a European
financial health check, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
* Thai energy drink maker Carabao Group PCL has set the
price range of an initial public offering (IPO) at 26 to 28 baht
a share, to raise up to 7 billion baht ($214.7 million), people
with knowledge of the sale said.
* U.S. authorities are investigating London-based Standard
Chartered Plc for potential U.S. sanctions violations
connected to its banking for Iranian-controlled entities in
Dubai, according to people familiar with the probe.
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the largest lender
in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed a veteran former
Barclays Plc banker to run its consumer banking
business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Sunday.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)