UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

* Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte is leading a consortium to buy U.S.-based IndCor Properties from Blackstone Group in a deal valued at about $8 billion including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* LightSquared, the bankrupt wireless venture owned by Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, has reached a deal to bring the company out of bankruptcy under control of lenders, according to a person close to the matter.

* Xiaomi Corp is in talks for a funding round that values the smartphone maker at around $40 billion to $50 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (bloom.bg/1x2Z9xm)

* United Biscuits' (IPO-UNI.L) private equity owners are close to sealing a deal to sell the UK-based cookies and snacks maker to Turkey's Yildiz Holding for about over 2 billion pounds ($3 billion), including debt, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Total SA returned the 175,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation unit to production on Sunday at its 225,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.

* Marathon Petroleum Corp's 451,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery has cut back production to the minimum on its 60,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit 1 (FCCU1) due to work on a pollution-reduction system, said sources familiar with operations at the refinery.

* UK lender Virgin Money is seeking to go ahead with its postponed London stock market listing amid firmer market conditions by the end of next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

