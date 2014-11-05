RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Nov 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italian utility Enel is set to start a process to sell shares in its Spanish unit Endesa SA in the next few days, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* The co-head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank in London, Zar Amrolia, has stepped down and will assume a new role in the bank, a person close to the situation said on Tuesday.

* At least three oil companies are still actively bidding for Citgo Petroleum Corp, the U.S. refining arm of Venezuela's PDVSA, even after the country's finance minister said that the auction was no longer going ahead, according to three people familiar with the situation.

* Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has agreed to acquire Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI), a U.S. contract food sanitation company, for close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the world's most indebted publicly traded crude producer, received support from Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega to raise gasoline prices, Bloomberg reported quoting a person familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1tG5TTa)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)