RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italian utility Enel plans to sell a 15 percent stake in
its Spanish unit Endesa to retail investors, with a
possible greenshoe option, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
* New York's banking regulator has demanded $300 million
from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ as part of a potential
agreement over sanctions-related violations, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Ted Tobiason, Deutsche Bank's head of equity
capital markets in technology and the only investment banker at
the German bank allowed to muse on Twitter, is leaving for
Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the
matter.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)