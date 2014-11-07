UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Bain Capital)
* Bain Capital raised $400 million by selling a nearly 4
percent stake in India's Hero MotoCorp, or about
double its initial target, three sources with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
* Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights
and electronics, will likely price its initial public offering
at between 26 to 27 euros ($32-33) a share, a person familiar
with the deal said on Thursday.
* Potential buyers from at least six leading oil companies
have visited Citgo Petroleum Corp's refinery in
Illinois and three firms have shown keen interest in its Texas
plant, four sources familiar with efforts to sell the assets
said.
* Novo Banco, the successor to Portugal's bailed-out Banco
Espirito Santo SA, has received potential offers for
investment bank BESI including from Chinese investors and is
considering them, a source at the bank said on Thursday.
* Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Bhd has hired
three more banks to arrange a stock market listing for its
construction unit that could raise up to $200 million, two
people familiar with the matter said.
* Italian fund F2i has not received any offer for its stake
in fibre optic network provider Metroweb, an F2i
source said, after speculation telecoms operators could be
interested in buying it.
