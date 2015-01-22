Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Google Inc is preparing to sell mobile phone plans directly to customers and manage their calls and mobile data over a cellular network, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Google is expected to reach deals to buy wholesale access to Sprint and T-Mobile mobile voice and data networks, making it a mobile virtual network operator, the technology news website said.

* Online ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc has raised $1.6 billion in convertible debt from wealth management clients of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Jordan's Nuqul Group is selling a 25 percent stake in FINE Hygienic Holdings, one of the Middle East's largest tissue and paper products manufacturers, in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

* Dutch soft drinks bottler Refresco Gerber has attracted bids from three private equity funds valuing the business at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion), sources familiar with the process said.

* India's Reliance Industries Ltd is set to raise at least $1 billion by selling 10-year bonds to overseas investors, the Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1BgaD3B)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.8620 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)