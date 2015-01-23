Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is set to
buy Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 in a deal
valued at more than 10 billion pounds ($15.01 billion), a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Asia's richest man
makes one of his biggest bets yet to revamp his European
telecoms business.
* British shoe chain Office is pressing ahead with an
initial public offering that could value the private
equity-backed company at around 300 million pounds ($450.27
million), sources familiar with the plan said.
* Irish cement maker CRH and a consortium led by
Blackstone are battling for assets which Lafarge
and Holcim must sell ahead of their planned
merger, several people familiar with the matter said.
* Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N), India's largest online retailer, is
ramping up its technology infrastructure by investing $10
million in new servers from Dell Inc to build a private
cloud, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1zB8kdB)
($1 = 0.6663 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)