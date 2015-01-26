Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Swiss bank Credit Suisse is considering a
cost-savings package in response to the recent appreciation of
Switzerland's currency, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing a
source close to the top management.
* South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will
be the main supplier of processors powering Apple Inc's
next iPhone, Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing
unidentified sources in the semiconductor industry.
* Standard Chartered's two largest investors have
told the bank's chairman to find a replacement for Chief
Executive Peter Sands within months, the Sunday Telegraph
reported, without citing its sources.
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)