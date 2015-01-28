UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds item on FXCM)
Jan 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Blackstone Group LP has started a process to either
sell or launch an initial public stock offering for U.K. resort
operator Center Parcs, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1z74nul)
* The chairman of Pearson Plc, the FTSE-100
education and media group which owns the Financial Times, is to
step down after a decade at the helm, Sky News reported citing
sources. (bit.ly/1yLtfJb)
* Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
decided on Tuesday not to take a corruption-related charge
against earnings on its delayed third-quarter results after the
board failed to agree on the extent that graft has inflated the
value of its assets, the Globo newspaper reported citing an
unnamed company source.
* Retail foreign-exchange broker FXCM Inc was
nearly felled by outsize bets made by foreign customers who
aren't subject to U.S. regulations, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with regulators' review of the
firm. (on.wsj.com/1yMiyGk)
* Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group
failed to remove a local government block on sales at its
Shenzhen projects during talks with public officials on Monday,
a company source familiar with the discussions said.
* Sony Corp plans to cut around 1,000 additional
jobs in its struggling smartphone division as it tries to bring
its electronics business back into the black, sources said on
Wednesday.
* Suez Environnement, the world's second-largest
waste and water firm, is planning to reorganise around a single
brand and along regional lines, sources familiar with the plan
told Reuters.
* Embattled Italian oil services group Saipem is
in pole position to win a contract worth up to $2 billion to
replace pipes at the Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* India's SpiceJet Ltd has secured a 1 billion
rupees ($16.3 million) loan arrangement to meet short-term
liabilities as it awaits approval from the markets regulator for
a rescue plan under which control of the cash-strapped airline
will be transferred to an original co-founder and other
investors, Mint reported citing two people familiar with the
development. (bit.ly/1H9lW3C)
* Indigo Airlines IPO-INAI.BO, India's biggest airline by
market share, is leasing more planes as it prepares to become
bigger and combat competition from new entrants, Mint reported
citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be
identified. (bit.ly/1H9p3J4)
* Private-equity investors Apax Partners LLP, Carlyle Group
LP, Baring Asia and Everstone Capital are evaluating a
$500-million offer to buy out the about to be carved off Indian
BPO unit of London-listed Serco Group Plc, the Times of
India reported citing multiple sources briefed on the matter. (bit.ly/1JEdAyZ)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 61.5125 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)