Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Standard Chartered is looking to sell its retail business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled CEO Peter Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank's asset base, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* German state-backed lender BayernLB is considering putting money aside for expected losses tied to its former ownership of Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria and will likely post a significant net loss for 2014, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* China's Dalian Wanda Group Co is buying Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, marking the property firm's latest move into entertainment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)