RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* German industrial group Siemens has largely completed its portfolio restructuring, a senior company source said after the company announced 7,800 job cuts on Friday.

* Quinpario, a blank-check acquisition company run by former Solutia Inc Chief Executive Jeffry Quinn, is in advanced talks to buy specialty tape maker Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC for around $1 billion, according to sources.

* Lebanese investment firm M1 Group is in advanced talks to buy Spanish fashion brand Pepe Jeans in a deal that shows the growing appetite of deep-pocketed Middle Eastern buyers for European assets, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Tesco Plc is facing pressure to cut the price it's seeking for the business that developed its clubcard loyalty program, Bloomberg reported. The potential buyers are concerned the 2 billion pounds ($3.05 billion) Tesco is asking for the operation is too much because once Dunnhumby stops being part of Tesco it risks becoming less attractive to companies such as Coca-Cola Co and Procter & Gamble Co, Bloomberg said citing sources. (bloom.bg/1Dn0wMV)

* The Avantha Group would sell the industrial division of its flagship Crompton Greaves and retain the consumer business. The conglomerate is in discussions with Nidec Corp and Minebea Co to sell the division, the Economic Times reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1zN5b85)

($1 = 0.6555 pounds) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)