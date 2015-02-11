UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds item on Telecity)

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc and is trying to secure debt financing for a deal that could reach $3 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining how fraudulent tax returns were filed in 19 states through tax-preparation software TurboTax, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Finland's state investment arm Solidium has raised the number of shares it is selling in Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera to 200 million from 175 million, a source familiar with the matter said.

* French start-up Sigfox has raised 100 million euros ($112.80 million) from seven heavy-weight investors to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart metres to the Internet, sources said.

* Adani Realty, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has entered into an agreement with New York based, India-focused investment firm Brahma Management to jointly develop a 150-acre township in Gurgaon, the Economic Times reported citing three people aware of the development. (bit.ly/17d8JqM)

* Suzlon Energy, the Tulsi Tanti-promoted wind energy turbine maker, is in talks with billionaire Dilip Shanghvi's son, Aalok Shanghvi, for a possible merger or stake purchase with the latter's company, PV Powertech, which makes solar energy panels, Business Standard newspaper reported citing a person familiar with the talks. (bit.ly/1CSVjNV)

* British data centre provider Telecity is being circled by private equity funds, sources familiar with the matter said, amid an increase in takeover interest in the FTSE 250 company since the departure of its chief executive in October.

