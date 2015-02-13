Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has arranged financing for a potential bid for bowel-drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Pipeline company TransCanada Corp is planning to ask the U.S. government for a permit to build a new 200-mile (322-km) pipeline from North Dakota across the border into Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

* Books have opened on the initial public offering for Wizz Air Holdings IPO-WIZH.L with a price range of 1,015 pence to 1,200 pence a share, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

* British pharmaceutical company Shire Plc has taken initial steps towards a bid for U.S. bowel drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc and is working with advisers on a potential offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Hormel Foods Corp is in late-stage talks to acquire Applegate Farms LLC, a privately held producer of organic hot dogs, bacon and sausages, to enhance its branded protein offerings, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Exxon Mobil Corp's push to persuade workers at its Beaumont, Texas refinery to sign a five-year contract, nearly twice as long as the last one, is part of an effort to avert labor stoppages during a possible expansion that could make it the largest such plant in the United States, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

* Italy is trying to wrap up the planned sale of a 2 billion euro ($2.28 billion) minority stake in top utility Enel by end-March, paving the way for more asset disposals, sources close to the matter said.

* India's largest online retailer Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) aims to double the total value of goods it sells to $8 billion in 2015, two people with direct knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters, as it looks to widen the gap with rivals including Snapdeal and Amazon.com's India unit.

* Microsoft is buying N-trig, an Israeli provider of digital pens and chips for touch screens, for at least $200 million, the Calcalist financial news website said.

* Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd is looking to raise up to 7.50 billion Indian Rupees ($120.77 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), financial daily Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1701Fgo)

* SpiceJet is expected to present a complete payment plan to state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday, to avoid being put on a cash and carry mode that could severely impact daily operations, Business Standard reported, citing sources in India's aviation ministry. (bit.ly/1uLUXpq)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)