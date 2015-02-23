RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
Feb 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* With its IPO plans on the backburner, India's largest
homegrown handset vendor Micromax IPO-MINF.NS is exploring
several strategic options. This includes selling a significant
minority stake in the company with a clear milestone-linked
roadmap for a change of control in the future, the Economic
Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/17oRzpO)
* British holiday company Thomas Cook Group is
seeking to sell its airline business as part of a cost-saving
plan, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, without citing its
sources.
* Chinese auto parts maker Wanxiang Group will
push back its planned relaunch of the defunct Fisker Karma
hybrid sports car until mid-2016 and rebrand Fisker Automotive
as Elux, two sources familiar with the plan said Sunday.
* Dubai's Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has hired a
five-person team to work on mergers and acquisitions for the
company as it seeks to expand beyond its home emirate, banking
sources told Reuters on Sunday.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)