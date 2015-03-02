RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
March 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* NTT Communications Corp is in talks to acquire German data
centre provider e-shelter for about 100 billion yen ($836
million), according to a source familiar with the
matter.
* Taiwan's Far Eastone Telecommunications has
emerged as the frontrunner to buy Ting Hsin International's 4G
telecoms unit in a deal likely to be worth around T$18 billion
($570 million), the Commercial Times reported on Monday, citing
unnamed industry sources.
* South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd and the
display-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
will supply screens for Apple Inc's
smartwatches, the Electronic Times reported on Monday, citing
unidentified industry sources.
* Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners is in
advanced talks to acquire women's retailer J. Jill, according to
two people familiar with the matter.
* Energy analytics group Wood Mackenzie is preparing an
initial public offering that could give it a valuation of up to
2 billion pounds ($3.09 billion), the Financial Times reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* Comcast Corp is in talks to acquire the TV
ad-targeting company Visible World, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1DlUto4)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)