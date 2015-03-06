Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

March 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* German carmaker Volkswagen will next week announce an investment worth around $1 billion in Mexico to expand its Puebla plant, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Commerzbank AG is nearing an agreement to pay U.S. authorities more than $1.4 billion to settle allegations it violated U.S. sanctions and a separate investigation that stemmed from the Olympus Corp accounting scandal, according to two people close to the case.

* German industrial group Siemens will house its German healthcare operations in a standalone unit in the form of a GmbH legal entity on May 1, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Buyout firm BC Partners Ltd is exploring the sale of German laboratory operator Synlab amid a boom in health-care deals, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1FejFiD)

* Blackstone Group LP is exploring a sale of AlliedBarton Security Services in a deal that could value the largest U.S. security officer services company at around $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

