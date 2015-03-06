Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

March 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* German carmaker Volkswagen will next week
announce an investment worth around $1 billion in Mexico to
expand its Puebla plant, a person familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
* Commerzbank AG is nearing an agreement to pay
U.S. authorities more than $1.4 billion to settle allegations it
violated U.S. sanctions and a separate investigation that
stemmed from the Olympus Corp accounting scandal,
according to two people close to the case.
* German industrial group Siemens will house its
German healthcare operations in a standalone unit in the form of
a GmbH legal entity on May 1, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
* Buyout firm BC Partners Ltd is exploring the
sale of German laboratory operator Synlab amid a boom in
health-care deals, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1FejFiD)
* Blackstone Group LP is exploring a sale of
AlliedBarton Security Services in a deal that could value the
largest U.S. security officer services company at around $1.5
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)