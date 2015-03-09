Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - March 9

March 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Some banks are adopting stricter lending criteria for
China's state-owned enterprises, demanding collateral from some
companies they used to deem as safe as government debt, as
Beijing tries to reform its bloated firms and the economy
slows.
* Dubai's Drydocks World, owner of the Middle East's largest
shipyard, will ask creditors to amend the terms of its $2.3
billion restructuring deal originally signed in 2012, two
sources aware of the matter said on Sunday.
* Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu met central bank
governor Erdem Basci and senior economy officials late on
Saturday following his arrival back from New York to discuss the
lira's weakness, sources at the premier's office said.
* Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas
Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's
shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge,
SonntagsZeitung reported, citing people close to the Swiss
billionaire.
* General Motors Co is in discussions with activist
shareholder Harry J. Wilson and his proposal to join the
automaker's board and to return $8 billion to investors, with
the hope of avoiding a proxy fight, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Chairman of Liberty Media, John Malone,
approached Vincent Bollore, the chairman and biggest shareholder
of Vivendi, to gauge the French media and entertainment
conglomerate's interest in selling Universal Music Group, the
New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
(bit.ly/1Bn65Jj)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)