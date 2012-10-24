版本:
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday: 
    
    * BHP Billiton  is exploring the sale of its
Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which might fetch less than
$1 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with the matter. 
    
    * KKR & Co LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc 
plan an initial public offering of Kion Group GmbH,
the world's second-largest maker of forklifts, in the second
quarter of 2013, Bloomberg Businessweek reported citing people
familiar with the matter.

